Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for 1.3% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.20% of Cytokinetics worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $37.98. 5,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.23. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,333 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

