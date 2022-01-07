Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 891,073 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 59,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $94,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.