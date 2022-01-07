Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 384.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of SEA worth $90,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter worth about $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after buying an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SEA by 94.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $394,260,000 after buying an additional 599,316 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $192.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.19. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $177.97 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.00.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.