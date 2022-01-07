Mark T. Iwicki Sells 9,518 Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 9,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $12,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KALA stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

