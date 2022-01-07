Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,679,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624,947 shares during the quarter. Hartford Core Bond ETF comprises about 22.3% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC owned approximately 88.74% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $232,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 666,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HCRB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.12. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

