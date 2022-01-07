Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 45,244 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,906. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UA shares. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,091. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

