Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,906. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $156.89 and a 12-month high of $248.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77.

