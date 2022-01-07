Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Shares Sold by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP lessened its position in Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,820 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cascade Acquisition were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Cascade Acquisition by 42.9% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 215,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Cascade Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

