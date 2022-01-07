95,160 Shares in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Purchased by BCK Capital Management LP

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Veoneer accounts for approximately 1.9% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Veoneer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,267,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of Veoneer stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $35.78. 6,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,680. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

