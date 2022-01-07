Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $16.16 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $42.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 214,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,807,174.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 838,108 shares of company stock valued at $19,270,384.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

