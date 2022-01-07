Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to “Buy”

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

CarGurus stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $951,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,234 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,957. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in CarGurus by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CarGurus by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

