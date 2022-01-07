Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Downgraded by BTIG Research to Neutral

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -329.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,886 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 20.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.