Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Decreases By 32.5%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VPN stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

