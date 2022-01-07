Grace Capital Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $441.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.78. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

