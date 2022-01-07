Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average of $201.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

