SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Position Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 2,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,603. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $42.89 and a 1-year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

