Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.21 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 199799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.16.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

