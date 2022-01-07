Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after buying an additional 732,847 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.47.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $260.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

