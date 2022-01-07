Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 230.9% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.72. 66,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,413. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

