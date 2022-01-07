Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Expands By 34.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,695,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 1,261,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,487,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,645. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.