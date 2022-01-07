Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 2.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.78% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $551,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JSCP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.