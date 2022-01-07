Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,517,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 715,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 366,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,200,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after purchasing an additional 285,980 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 812,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 245,667 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,098,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 774,823 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

