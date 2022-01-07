Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,302 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.
In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
