Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,302 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 49,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

