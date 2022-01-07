General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

