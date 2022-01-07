Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.