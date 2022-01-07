Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases Shares of 4,973 RH (NYSE:RH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded down $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $500.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,220. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.25. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.40.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

