Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Lowers Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

SNAP traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $40.14. 417,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,908,324. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

