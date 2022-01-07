Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 4,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6,411.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 575,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,402,000 after acquiring an additional 566,449 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $54.95. 16,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,667. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

