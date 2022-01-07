Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 2,784 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.94% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the second quarter worth about $312,000.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of CNRG traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.72. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $86.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.