Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Buys 248 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

SUSA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $103.80. 883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,513. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.56 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.