Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,242,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after buying an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 571.75, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

