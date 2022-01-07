Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 606,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,168,000 after acquiring an additional 219,373 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $259.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $161.78 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

