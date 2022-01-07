Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $430.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $428.67 and its 200 day moving average is $412.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

