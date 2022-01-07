Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $7.33 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Shares of GS stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.62 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.