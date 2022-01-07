Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $292.60 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.12.

