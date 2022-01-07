Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.15.

COST opened at $549.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

