Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $42.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

