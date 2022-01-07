iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $294.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

