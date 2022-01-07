Managed Account Services Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

