Nottingham Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRBN. Investure LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investure LLC now owns 341,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,648,000 after purchasing an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $171.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $176.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05.

