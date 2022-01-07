Managed Account Services Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Managed Account Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,019,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,864,000 after acquiring an additional 118,313 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.