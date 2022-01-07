Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CANO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

