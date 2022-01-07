Truist Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $275.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.21.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

