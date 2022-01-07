CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNF. Greenridge Global raised their price target on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of CNFinance from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of CNF stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 543.88, a current ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $308.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.31.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. CNFinance had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNFinance stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

