Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 80.02%. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

