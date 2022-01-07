$2.09 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.89.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $136.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

