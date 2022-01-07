Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 932,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,011,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,736,000 after buying an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after buying an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $512.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.73 and a one year high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

