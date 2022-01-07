Carlos Fernandez Sells 477 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carlos Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $154.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

