GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 169,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,695,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

