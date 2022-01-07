$0.18 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,698,438. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

